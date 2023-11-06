The Duke Blue Devils will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Richmond Spiders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Richmond vs. Duke 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spiders' 69.0 points per game last year were 18.0 more points than the 51.0 the Blue Devils gave up.

When Richmond allowed fewer than 63.6 points last season, it went 14-2.

Last year, the Blue Devils put up 63.6 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 61.6 the Spiders gave up.

Duke had a 16-0 record last season when putting up more than 61.6 points.

The Blue Devils made 38.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.9 percentage points lower than the Spiders allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

The Spiders shot 53.8% from the field, 16.2% higher than the 37.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

