Monday's contest at Stuart C. Siegel Center has the VCU Rams (0-0) going head to head against the McNeese Cowboys (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-57 win as our model heavily favors VCU.

The matchup has no line set.

VCU vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

VCU vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 82, McNeese 57

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-24.8)

VCU (-24.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

VCU Performance Insights

On offense, VCU was the 191st-ranked squad in college basketball (70.9 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 24th-best (62.9 points conceded per game).

The Rams grabbed 30.3 rebounds per game and conceded 30.2 boards last season, ranking 264th and 116th, respectively, in the country.

Last season VCU was ranked 179th in the country in assists with 13.0 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Rams were 310th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.1) last season. They were 146th in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

Last season, VCU was 28th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (5.9 per game) and 67th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.9%).

VCU took 32.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 67.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.5% of VCU's baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.5% were 2-pointers.

