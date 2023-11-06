Virginia vs. Tarleton State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Virginia Cavaliers battle the Tarleton State Texans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Tarleton State matchup.
Virginia vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Virginia vs. Tarleton State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Tarleton State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-16.5)
|123.5
|-2500
|+1050
|FanDuel
|Virginia (-16.5)
|124.5
|-2500
|+1120
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Virginia put together a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.
- Cavaliers games went over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.
- Tarleton State went 13-15-0 ATS last season.
- Last year, 12 of the Texans' games hit the over.
