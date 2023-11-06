Monday's game between the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) and the Tarleton State Texans (0-0) at John Paul Jones Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-59 and heavily favors Virginia to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no set line.

Virginia vs. Tarleton State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 74, Tarleton State 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Tarleton State

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-15.3)

Virginia (-15.3) Computer Predicted Total: 133.0

Virginia Performance Insights

Last season, Virginia was 276th in the country on offense (67.8 points scored per game) and sixth-best defensively (60.5 points conceded).

The Cavaliers collected 29.6 rebounds per game and gave up 29.0 boards last year, ranking 298th and 53rd, respectively, in college basketball.

At 15.7 assists per game, Virginia was 24th-best in the nation last year.

With 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.0% from downtown last year, the Cavaliers were 256th and 132nd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Virginia gave up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 165th and 205th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, Virginia attempted 35.6% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.4% from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.7% of Virginia's baskets were 3-pointers, and 72.3% were 2-pointers.

