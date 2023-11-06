The Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) face the Coppin State Eagles (0-0) as heavy, 27.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The over/under for the matchup is set at 139.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech -27.5 139.5

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 139.5 points 21 times.

Virginia Tech's outings last season had an average of 144.2 points, 4.7 more than this game's over/under.

Virginia Tech went 14-17-0 ATS last season.

Virginia Tech covered the spread more often than Coppin State last year, putting up an ATS record of 14-17-0, compared to the 10-18-0 mark of the Eagles.

Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 21 67.7% 74.1 146.1 70.1 153.3 140 Coppin State 22 78.6% 72.0 146.1 83.2 153.3 151.4

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hokies scored 74.1 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 83.2 the Eagles allowed.

Virginia Tech had a 3-1 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall last season when scoring more than 83.2 points.

Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 14-17-0 1-0 18-13-0 Coppin State 10-18-0 0-0 15-13-0

Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech Coppin State 13-4 Home Record 4-6 2-9 Away Record 5-16 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

