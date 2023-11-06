Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) face the Coppin State Eagles (0-0) as heavy, 27.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The over/under for the matchup is set at 139.5.
Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Virginia Tech
|-27.5
|139.5
Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats
- Virginia Tech's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 139.5 points 21 times.
- Virginia Tech's outings last season had an average of 144.2 points, 4.7 more than this game's over/under.
- Virginia Tech went 14-17-0 ATS last season.
- Virginia Tech covered the spread more often than Coppin State last year, putting up an ATS record of 14-17-0, compared to the 10-18-0 mark of the Eagles.
Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Virginia Tech
|21
|67.7%
|74.1
|146.1
|70.1
|153.3
|140
|Coppin State
|22
|78.6%
|72.0
|146.1
|83.2
|153.3
|151.4
Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Hokies scored 74.1 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 83.2 the Eagles allowed.
- Virginia Tech had a 3-1 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall last season when scoring more than 83.2 points.
Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Virginia Tech
|14-17-0
|1-0
|18-13-0
|Coppin State
|10-18-0
|0-0
|15-13-0
Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Virginia Tech
|Coppin State
|13-4
|Home Record
|4-6
|2-9
|Away Record
|5-16
|9-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-11-0
|77.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.3
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.1
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|12-6-0
