The Virginia Tech Hokies will start their 2023-24 season against the High Point Panthers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. High Point 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Panthers scored an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 6.8 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies gave up.

When High Point gave up fewer than 72.4 points last season, it went 14-8.

Last year, the Hokies recorded 11.3 more points per game (72.4) than the Panthers allowed (61.1).

Virginia Tech had a 21-1 record last season when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Last season, the Hokies had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.7% lower than the 55.7% of shots the Panthers' opponents made.

The Panthers shot 51.0% from the field, 12.6% higher than the 38.4% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.

Virginia Tech Schedule