The VMI Keydets (0-0) are double-digit, 17.5-point underdogs against the Richmond Spiders (0-0) at Robins Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.

VMI vs. Richmond Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Richmond -17.5 145.5

Keydets Betting Records & Stats

VMI played 14 games last season that went over 145.5 combined points scored.

Keydets outings last year had a 146.2-point average over/under, 0.7 more points than this game's point total.

The Keydets covered the spread 10 times in 32 games last season.

VMI was underdogs in 25 games last season and won four (16%) of those contests.

The Keydets played as an underdog of +1200 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The implied probability of a win by the Keydets, based on the moneyline, is 7.7%.

VMI vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 9 30% 68.9 138.3 67.8 144.6 136.7 VMI 14 53.8% 69.4 138.3 76.8 144.6 142.1

Additional VMI Insights & Trends

The Keydets' 69.4 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 67.8 the Spiders allowed.

VMI put together a 7-0 ATS record and a 7-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.

VMI vs. Richmond Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 11-19-0 0-1 14-16-0 VMI 10-16-0 2-1 15-11-0

VMI vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond VMI 12-4 Home Record 6-8 1-11 Away Record 1-14 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.2 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

