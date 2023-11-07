Will Dmitry Orlov Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 7?
Can we expect Dmitry Orlov lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Orlov stats and insights
- Orlov has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
- Orlov has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 38 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
