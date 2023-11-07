Can we expect Dmitry Orlov lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Orlov stats and insights

Orlov has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.

Orlov has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 38 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

