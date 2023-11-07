Can we expect Jalen Chatfield finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Chatfield scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Chatfield has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

