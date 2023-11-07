On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Martin Necas going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

On the power play, Necas has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Necas averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 38 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

