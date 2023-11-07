The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Stefan Noesen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

  • In two of 12 games this season, Noesen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
  • On the power play, Noesen has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Noesen's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 38 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

