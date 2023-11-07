Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres face off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Prop bets for Teravainen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 16:04 on the ice per game.

In five of 12 games this year Teravainen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In six of 12 games this season, Teravainen has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Teravainen has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 12 games he's played.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 38 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 12 Games 3 9 Points 4 8 Goals 0 1 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.