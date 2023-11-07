The VCU Rams face the Hofstra Pride on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

VCU vs. Hofstra 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Pride put up just 4.4 fewer points per game last year (58.2) than the Rams allowed (62.6).

Hofstra had a 4-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 56.9 points.

Last year, the Rams recorded 56.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 63 the Pride allowed.

VCU had a 2-3 record last season when putting up more than 63 points.

VCU Schedule