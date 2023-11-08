The Washington Wizards (1-5) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) on November 8, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (51.7%).

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 18th.

The 116.3 points per game the Hornets put up are 12.4 fewer points than the Wizards give up (128.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets posted 109.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they averaged away from home (112.7).

Charlotte ceded 116.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (118.2).

When playing at home, the Hornets made 0.7 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (10.4). They also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to in away games (32.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries