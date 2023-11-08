P.J. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 5, Washington put up 20 points in a 124-118 loss against the Mavericks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Washington's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-108)

Over 18.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-111)

Over 5.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+142)

Over 2.5 (+142) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+144)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 114.4 points per game last season made the Wizards the 17th-ranked team in the league defensively.

Conceding 43 rebounds per game last year, the Wizards were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Wizards allowed 24.8 per game last season, ranking them seventh in the NBA.

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12 makes per game.

P.J. Washington vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 36 20 5 4 3 2 3 12/2/2022 38 21 3 5 5 1 1 11/20/2022 34 13 5 1 2 1 0 11/7/2022 30 25 4 0 2 0 3

