The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) take on the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with each team back in action after a win. The Panthers knocked off the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-140) Capitals (+115) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline six times this season, and have finished 4-2 in those games.

Florida has gone 3-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Florida's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals five times.

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won two of the six games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Washington has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Capitals have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals just twice this season.

Panthers vs. Capitals Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 31 (25th) Goals 19 (31st) 32 (11th) Goals Allowed 30 (6th) 5 (25th) Power Play Goals 3 (30th) 11 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (12th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers' 2.8 average goals per game add up to 31 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Panthers are ranked 11th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 32 total goals (2.9 per game).

The team is ranked 19th in goal differential at -1.

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (19 total goals, 1.9 per game).

The Capitals have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 30 goals (three per game) to rank sixth.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -11.

