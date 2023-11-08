There is no shortage of excitement on today's UEFA Champions League schedule, including Union Berlin squaring off against SSC Napoli.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's UEFA Champions League action here. Check out the links below.

UEFA Champions League Streaming Live Today

Watch SSC Napoli vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin journeys to take on SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: SSC Napoli (-240)

SSC Napoli (-240) Underdog: Union Berlin (+650)

Union Berlin (+650) Draw: (+390)

Watch Real Sociedad vs Benfica

Benfica is on the road to play Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Real Sociedad (-130)

Real Sociedad (-130) Underdog: Benfica (+380)

Benfica (+380) Draw: (+280)

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs RC Lens

RC Lens makes the trip to match up with PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-135)

PSV Eindhoven (-135) Underdog: RC Lens (+370)

RC Lens (+370) Draw: (+300)

Watch FC Salzburg vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan travels to play FC Salzburg at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Favorite: Inter Milan (-145)

Inter Milan (-145) Underdog: FC Salzburg (+390)

FC Salzburg (+390) Draw: (+310)

Watch Real Madrid vs SC Braga

SC Braga is on the road to play Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Real Madrid (-475)

Real Madrid (-475) Underdog: SC Braga (+1100)

SC Braga (+1100) Draw: (+650)

Watch Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray journeys to play Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-550)

Bayern Munich (-550) Underdog: Galatasaray (+1200)

Galatasaray (+1200) Draw: (+750)

Watch FC Copenhagen vs Manchester United

Manchester United travels to play FC Copenhagen at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Manchester United (-120)

Manchester United (-120) Underdog: FC Copenhagen (+320)

FC Copenhagen (+320) Draw: (+290)

Watch Arsenal FC vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC journeys to take on Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-340)

Arsenal FC (-340) Underdog: Sevilla FC (+850)

Sevilla FC (+850) Draw: (+500)

