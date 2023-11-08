How to Watch the Virginia vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) play the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Virginia vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hawks scored an average of 61.0 points per game last year, only 2.3 fewer points than the 63.3 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore went 7-9 last season when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.
- Last year, the 68.7 points per game the Cavaliers averaged were 5.3 more points than the Hawks allowed (63.4).
- Virginia had a 14-5 record last season when scoring more than 63.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/12/2023
|Campbell
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/15/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.