Will Bryce Young Score a Touchdown Against the Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 10?
Should you bet on Bryce Young finding his way into the end zone in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Young has rushed for 117 yards (16.7 per game) on 17 carries.
- In seven games, Young has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Bryce Young Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|20
|38
|146
|1
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|22
|33
|153
|1
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|25
|32
|204
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|25
|41
|247
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|217
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|22
|31
|235
|1
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|24
|39
|173
|1
|3
|5
|41
|0
