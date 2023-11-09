Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Campbell County, Virginia this week? We've got what you need.
Campbell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Franklin High School at William Campbell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Gladys, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Surry County High School at Altavista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Altavista, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
