Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are conceding the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 79.7 per game.

In the running game, Hubbard has put up a team-leading 328 rushing yards (41.0 ypg) on 85 attempts while scoring one rushing TD. In the passing game, he's also caught 19 balls for 94 yards (11.8 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hubbard and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hubbard vs. the Bears

Hubbard vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Bears in the 2023 season.

Chicago has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Bears have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 79.7 rushing yards per game yielded by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked run defense.

The Bears' defense ranks fifth in the league with four rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Panthers vs Bears on Fubo!

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hubbard with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hubbard Rushing Insights

So far this season, Hubbard has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

The Panthers have passed 61.3% of the time and run 38.7% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 43.4% of his team's 196 rushing attempts this season (85).

Hubbard has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (8.3%).

He has 14 red zone carries for 50.0% of the team share (his team runs on 50.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-120)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hubbard has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (four of eight).

Hubbard has 7.4% of his team's target share (23 targets on 311 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 23 times, averaging 4.1 yards per target (140th in NFL).

Hubbard, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.