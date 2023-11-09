Thursday's contest between the George Mason Patriots (1-0) and Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) going head-to-head at EagleBank Arena has a projected final score of 63-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of George Mason, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Patriots are coming off of a 96-45 win over Bowie State in their most recent outing on Monday.

George Mason vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 63, Marshall 60

George Mason Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Patriots were outscored by 1.3 points per game last season, with a -41 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.5 points per game (268th in college basketball), and allowed 61.8 per contest (104th in college basketball).

George Mason tallied 59.9 points per game last year in conference action, which was 0.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (60.5).

The Patriots put up 62.8 points per game last year at home, which was 5.3 more points than they averaged in road games (57.5).

Defensively George Mason was better in home games last season, allowing 57.9 points per game, compared to 61.3 when playing on the road.

