The James Madison Dukes (1-0) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

James Madison vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kent State -3.5 149.5

Dukes Betting Records & Stats

James Madison played 11 games last season that had more than 149.5 combined points scored.

The Dukes had a 148.6-point average over/under in their outings last year, 0.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Dukes were 17-11-0 last season.

Last season, James Madison was the underdog four times and won one of those games.

The Dukes entered three games last season as an underdog by +140 or more and were 1-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Dukes, based on the moneyline, is 41.7%.

James Madison vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 12 38.7% 76.1 156.6 65.9 134 143.7 James Madison 11 39.3% 80.5 156.6 68.1 134 147.5

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

The Dukes scored an average of 80.5 points per game last year, 14.6 more points than the 65.9 the Golden Flashes gave up.

James Madison went 13-5 against the spread and 18-5 overall when it scored more than 65.9 points last season.

James Madison vs. Kent State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 20-11-0 14-9 12-19-0 James Madison 17-11-0 2-1 14-14-0

James Madison vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State James Madison 15-0 Home Record 11-3 9-6 Away Record 8-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.4 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

