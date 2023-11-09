Thursday's game features the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (0-0) and the Longwood Lancers (0-1) matching up at Bob Carpenter Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-58 win for heavily favored Delaware according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Lancers head into this game on the heels of an 81-68 loss to American on Monday.

Longwood vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Longwood vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 74, Longwood 58

Other Big South Predictions

Longwood Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lancers averaged 59.9 points per game last season (277th in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per contest (343rd in college basketball). They had a -404 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 13.5 points per game.

Longwood averaged 6 more points in Big South action (65.9) than overall (59.9).

At home, the Lancers scored 66.1 points per game last season, 10.8 more than they averaged away (55.3).

Longwood conceded 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.

