How to Watch the Radford vs. Western Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) play the Radford Highlanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford vs. Western Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders' 63.6 points per game last year were only 1.7 fewer points than the 65.3 the Catamounts gave up to opponents.
- Radford had an 8-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 54.5 points.
- Last year, the Catamounts averaged 54.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 62.1 the Highlanders allowed.
- Western Carolina had a 4-4 record last season when putting up more than 62.1 points.
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Concord
|W 77-53
|Dedmon Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|11/12/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Dedmon Center
|11/15/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Dedmon Center
