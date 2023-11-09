Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Scott County, Virginia this week? We've got the information.
Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marion Senior High School at Gate City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Gate City, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Rye Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Duffield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Chilhowie High School at Twin Springs High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Nickelsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
