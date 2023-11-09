Thursday's game that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at Spectrum Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Virginia Tech. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Hokies are coming off of a 94-55 victory against High Point in their most recent game on Monday.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Iowa 74

Virginia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hokies put up 72.4 points per game (51st in college basketball) last season while allowing 57.8 per contest (32nd in college basketball). They had a +528 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

Virginia Tech's offense was worse in ACC action last season, posting 68.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.4 PPG.

Offensively the Hokies played better at home last season, scoring 75.5 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game away from home.

When playing at home, Virginia Tech allowed 8.7 fewer points per game (53.2) than in road games (61.9).

