Thursday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at Spectrum Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with Virginia Tech taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

In their most recent game on Monday, the Hokies secured a 94-55 victory over High Point.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Iowa 74

Virginia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hokies' +528 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 72.4 points per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per contest (32nd in college basketball).

With 68.9 points per game in ACC contests, Virginia Tech posted 3.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72.4 PPG).

The Hokies put up 75.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

Virginia Tech surrendered 53.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 61.9 in road games.

