The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawkeyes scored an average of 87.3 points per game last year, 29.5 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies allowed to opponents.
  • Iowa went 16-0 last season when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.
  • Last year, the Hokies averaged just 0.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Hawkeyes allowed (71.8).
  • When Virginia Tech totaled more than 71.8 points last season, it went 17-0.
  • The Hokies made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.9 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
  • The Hawkeyes' 51.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12.7 percentage points higher than the Hokies had given up to their opponents (38.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 High Point W 94-55 Cassell Coliseum
11/9/2023 Iowa - Spectrum Center
11/16/2023 Houston Christian - Cassell Coliseum
11/20/2023 UNC Greensboro - Cassell Coliseum

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 102-46 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/9/2023 Virginia Tech - Spectrum Center
11/12/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
11/16/2023 Kansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.