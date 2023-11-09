How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Virginia Tech vs. Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hawkeyes scored an average of 87.3 points per game last year, 29.5 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies allowed to opponents.
- Iowa went 16-0 last season when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.
- Last year, the Hokies averaged just 0.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Hawkeyes allowed (71.8).
- When Virginia Tech totaled more than 71.8 points last season, it went 17-0.
- The Hokies made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.9 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- The Hawkeyes' 51.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12.7 percentage points higher than the Hokies had given up to their opponents (38.4%).
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|High Point
|W 94-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/16/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 102-46
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/9/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|11/16/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
