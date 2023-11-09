The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes scored 29.5 more points per game last year (87.3) than the Hokies gave up to opponents (57.8).

When Iowa allowed fewer than 72.4 points last season, it went 16-0.

Last year, the 72.4 points per game the Hokies put up were only 0.6 more points than the Hawkeyes gave up (71.8).

Virginia Tech had a 17-0 record last season when putting up more than 71.8 points.

The Hokies shot 45% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.

The Hawkeyes shot 51.1% from the field, 12.7% higher than the 38.4% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.

Virginia Tech Schedule