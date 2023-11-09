The No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) face a fellow ACC opponent when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Louisville ranks 32nd in points scored this year (32.9 points per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 13th-best in the FBS with 16.3 points allowed per game. With 361.9 total yards per game on offense, Virginia ranks 83rd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 92nd, surrendering 395.4 total yards per game.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Virginia vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Virginia Louisville 361.9 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.3 (31st) 395.4 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.2 (10th) 120.2 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.3 (28th) 241.7 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.0 (48th) 16 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (43rd) 10 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (23rd)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea leads Virginia with 1,123 yards on 84-of-139 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Perris Jones has rushed 73 times for 386 yards, with two touchdowns.

Kobe Pace is a key figure in this offense, with 292 rushing yards on 86 carries with one touchdown and 130 receiving yards (14.4 per game) on 13 catches with three touchdowns

Malik Washington has collected 79 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,044 (116.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 107 times and has six touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has 44 receptions (on 73 targets) for a total of 563 yards (62.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 2,159 yards (239.9 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 881 yards on 124 carries while finding paydirt 11 times. He's also caught 12 passes for 178 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 71 times for 398 yards (44.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's team-high 712 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 67 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has caught 15 passes while averaging 30.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has a total of 217 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 18 passes and scoring one touchdown.

