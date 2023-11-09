The No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) in a matchup on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cavaliers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Virginia matchup in this article.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Virginia vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Virginia has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 19.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Louisville is 5-3-1 ATS this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 19.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

