How to Watch William & Mary vs. American on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The American Eagles (0-1) play the William & Mary Tribe (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
William & Mary vs. American Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- William & Mary went 4-3 when it shot better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Eagles ranked 340th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tribe finished 288th.
- Last year, the Tribe put up 67.2 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles gave up.
- William & Mary went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison
- William & Mary averaged 72.9 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 62.2 points per contest.
- The Tribe gave up 65 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.7).
- William & Mary averaged 8.6 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was two more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.6 threes per game, 33.9% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Regent
|W 84-29
|Kaplan Arena
|11/9/2023
|American
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/16/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Clune Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.