The American Eagles (0-1) battle the William & Mary Tribe (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the William & Mary vs. American matchup.

William & Mary vs. American Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

William & Mary vs. American Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total William & Mary Moneyline American Moneyline BetMGM William & Mary (-1.5) 138.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel William & Mary (-1.5) 137.5 -118 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

William & Mary vs. American Betting Trends (2022-23)

William & Mary put together a 12-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Tribe games went over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.

American won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Last year, 13 of the Eagles' games went over the point total.

