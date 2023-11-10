Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Charlottesville County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Monticello High School at Spotswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Penn Laird, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.