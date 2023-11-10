Dmitry Orlov will be among those in action Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. If you're considering a bet on Orlov against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Dmitry Orlov vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Orlov Season Stats Insights

Orlov's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:00 per game on the ice, is -7.

Orlov has scored a goal in one of 13 games this year.

Despite recording points in six of 13 games this season, Orlov has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Orlov has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 13 games played.

Orlov has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Orlov Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 13 Games 8 6 Points 8 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 8

