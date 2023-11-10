High school football is on the schedule this week in Fairfax County, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Yorktown High School at South Lakes High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Reston, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McLean High School at Herndon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Herndon, VA
    • Conference: District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Langley High School at Madison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Vienna, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mount Vernon High School at Lake Braddock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Burke, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hayfield Secondary School at West Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Springfield, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Potomac High School at South County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Lorton, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairfax High School at Edison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

