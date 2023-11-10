Galax County, Virginia has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Sussex County
  • Tazewell County
  • Frederick County
  • Russell County
  • Radford County
  • Washington County
  • Patrick County
  • Smyth County
  • Hanover County
  • Falls Church County

    • Galax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Galax High School at Bath County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Hot Springs, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.