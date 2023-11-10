How to Watch George Mason vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The George Mason Patriots (1-0) face the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
George Mason vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
George Mason Stats Insights
- Last season, the Patriots had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Governors' opponents hit.
- George Mason went 11-2 when it shot better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Governors ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball, the Patriots finished 107th.
- Last year, the Patriots recorded only 3.6 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Governors allowed (72.3).
- George Mason had a 9-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
George Mason Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, George Mason put up 10.3 more points per game (74.5) than it did on the road (64.2).
- In 2022-23, the Patriots surrendered 65.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.5.
- In terms of three-pointers, George Mason performed better in home games last season, draining 7.7 treys per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Monmouth
|W 72-61
|EagleBank Arena
|11/10/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Cornell
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/19/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.