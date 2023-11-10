Friday's contest that pits the George Mason Patriots (1-0) against the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at EagleBank Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-61 in favor of George Mason, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 75, Austin Peay 61

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-13.5)

George Mason (-13.5) Computer Predicted Total: 136.4

George Mason Performance Insights

With 68.7 points scored per game and 67.3 points allowed last year, George Mason was 255th in the country offensively and 94th on defense.

Last year, the Patriots were 107th in college basketball in rebounds (32.9 per game) and 53rd in rebounds conceded (29.0).

Last season George Mason was ranked 128th in the country in assists with 13.7 per game.

The Patriots were 192nd in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and 132nd in 3-point percentage (35.0%) last season.

Last season, George Mason was 38th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.0 per game) and 16th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (30.1%).

George Mason attempted 38.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 30% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 61.3% of its shots, with 70% of its makes coming from there.

