Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Henry County, Virginia this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Henry County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Bassett High School at Lord Botetourt High School