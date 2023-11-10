Having taken three straight at home, the Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 22nd in goals against, allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.

The Hurricanes' 44 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 13 5 7 12 9 6 46.6% Martin Necas 13 5 6 11 7 3 42.6% Brady Skjei 13 2 8 10 4 4 - Seth Jarvis 13 5 5 10 5 9 53.3% Sebastian Aho 10 2 8 10 6 4 51.1%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 35 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 10th in the league.

The Panthers' 35 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players