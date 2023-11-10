How to Watch Liberty vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Charlotte 49ers (1-0) go up against the Liberty Flames (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames shot 47.5% from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the 49ers allowed to opponents.
- Liberty went 21-3 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Flames were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The 49ers ranked 351st.
- Last year, the Flames put up 12.1 more points per game (74.7) than the 49ers allowed (62.6).
- When Liberty scored more than 62.6 points last season, it went 23-4.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison
- Liberty put up 78.8 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.
- In home games, the Flames allowed 14.2 fewer points per game (55.7) than away from home (69.9).
- Liberty averaged 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 103-43
|Liberty Arena
|11/10/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/16/2023
|Furman
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Liberty Arena
