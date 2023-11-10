The Charlotte 49ers (1-0) go up against the Liberty Flames (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Charlotte Betting Trends (2022-23)

Liberty put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Flames games.

Charlotte compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record last season.

49ers games hit the over 13 out of 30 times last year.

