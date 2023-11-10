Liberty vs. Charlotte November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Charlotte 49ers (1-0) meet the Liberty Flames (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Liberty vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)
- Total: 129.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Liberty Top Players (2022-23)
- Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)
- Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Liberty vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Charlotte AVG
|Charlotte Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|8th
|60.9
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|18th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|27.7
|351st
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.5
|354th
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|19th
|16.0
|Assists
|13.0
|179th
|23rd
|9.9
|Turnovers
|9.7
|20th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.