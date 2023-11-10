Liberty vs. Charlotte: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Liberty Flames (1-0) and the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Charlotte Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Liberty Betting Records & Stats
- Liberty covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- Charlotte (17-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 1.5% more often than Liberty (16-13-0) last year.
Liberty vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Liberty
|74.7
|141.6
|60.9
|123.5
|135.6
|Charlotte
|66.9
|141.6
|62.6
|123.5
|129.3
Additional Liberty Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Flames recorded were 12.1 more points than the 49ers gave up (62.6).
- Liberty went 14-8 against the spread and 23-4 overall last season when scoring more than 62.6 points.
Liberty vs. Charlotte Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Liberty
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Charlotte
|17-13-0
|13-17-0
Liberty vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Liberty
|Charlotte
|19-1
|Home Record
|11-4
|6-7
|Away Record
|5-8
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.6
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
