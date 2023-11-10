Looking for how to watch high school football games in Lynchburg County, Virginia this week? We've got the information.

    • Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Heritage High School at Turner Ashby High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Bridgewater, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sherando High School at E. C. Glass High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Lynchburg, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

