Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. Prop bets for Necas are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Martin Necas vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus this season, in 18:23 per game on the ice, is -6.

In four of 13 games this season, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 13 games this season, Necas has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In six of 13 games this year, Necas has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Necas Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 13 Games 7 11 Points 2 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

