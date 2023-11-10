Nick Richards will hope to make a difference for the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Washington Wizards.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Richards posted seven points and six rebounds in a 132-116 loss against the Wizards.

With prop bets available for Richards, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+104)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Wizards allowed 114.4 points per contest last year, 17th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Wizards were 12th in the NBA last season, giving up 43 per game.

The Wizards were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.8.

Defensively, the Wizards allowed 12 made three-pointers per contest last year, ninth in the NBA.

Nick Richards vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 16 7 6 0 0 0 0

