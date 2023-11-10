Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pittsylvania County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Pittsylvania County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pittsylvania County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Floyd County High School at Gretna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Gretna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatham High School at Appomattox County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Appomattox, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
